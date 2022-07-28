Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $42.97

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $40.00. Trinseo shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 8,716 shares traded.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.35. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

