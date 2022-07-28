Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.57.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.35.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

