Piper Sandler Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $265.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.57.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 217.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

