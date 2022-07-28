Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $13.98 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

