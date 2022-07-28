Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,947 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

