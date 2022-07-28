Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 502 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 590.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS opened at $65.87 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37.

