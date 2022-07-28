Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.