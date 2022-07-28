Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

