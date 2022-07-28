Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,395 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,037,000 after buying an additional 161,242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after buying an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SKT opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

