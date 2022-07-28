iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,345,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,668,000 after buying an additional 487,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after buying an additional 262,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LQD opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $136.78.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
