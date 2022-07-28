Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $166.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

