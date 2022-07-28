1,942 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

