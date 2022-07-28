Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 387 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.35 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

