Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

K stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

