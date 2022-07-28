Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 622 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $374.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

