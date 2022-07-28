Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,158,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AES stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.
AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
