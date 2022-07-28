Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 8.9 %

CZR opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.47.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

