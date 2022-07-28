Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $262,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 294,634 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.30.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

