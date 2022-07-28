832 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $223,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,376. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

SEDG opened at $325.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

