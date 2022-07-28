Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 780 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Up 5.7 %

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $320.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

