Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.
Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.
Gildan Activewear Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
