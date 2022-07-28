Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 59.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.