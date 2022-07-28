Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

