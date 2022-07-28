Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,759,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.