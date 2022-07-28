Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 12,538 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

