Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

