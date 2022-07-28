TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.46.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

