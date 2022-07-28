3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.