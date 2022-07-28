3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

