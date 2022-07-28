5,536 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,209,000 after buying an additional 3,041,735 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,939,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 656,906 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.