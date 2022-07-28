Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.

Shares of J opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

