PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $20.06. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 2,923 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

