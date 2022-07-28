Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $44,483,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

