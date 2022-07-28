Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $304,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.3 %

STLD stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

