Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after buying an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after buying an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,041,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

