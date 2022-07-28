Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.44 and a 200 day moving average of $322.51.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

