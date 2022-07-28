Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $297,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 1,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Generac by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 662,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,878 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Trading Up 5.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.67.

NYSE GNRC opened at $245.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

