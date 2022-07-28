Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.55 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

