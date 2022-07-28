Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,747 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

