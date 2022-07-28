FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

FE stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

