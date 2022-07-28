FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,103 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $145.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.85 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at $59,000,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,780,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

