FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,850 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

AXTA stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

