FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

MXI stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.