FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 313.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

