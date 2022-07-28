FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Assurant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 20.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.91.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

