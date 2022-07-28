BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.