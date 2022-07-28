FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $456,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.33. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

