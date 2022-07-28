National Asset Management Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOG opened at $198.54 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.77 and a 1 year high of $249.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.