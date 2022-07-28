16,437 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prudential Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.34) to GBX 1,687 ($20.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.71) to GBX 1,665 ($20.06) in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.47) to GBX 1,375 ($16.57) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($19.94) to GBX 1,685 ($20.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.50.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

