National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,215,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

