FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.71.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

